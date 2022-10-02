Dallas Cowboys Fans Sound Off on Cooper Rush Remaining Undefeated as an NFL Starter

No Dak Prescott? No problem. Even though the Dallas Cowboys have been without their starting quarterback for the past three weeks, Cooper Rush has stepped in and guided the team to three-straight victories. Because of his efforts, the backup quarterback is receiving plenty of praise from fans.

Rush led the Cowboys to another win on Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. He threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns while completing 15-of-27 passes. Dallas improved to 3-1 on the year, with the only loss coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 — when Prescott was under center.

Through his three starts, Rush has totaled 737 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He improved to 4-0 all-time a starter for Dallas. As you can imagine, Cowboys fans are loving how Rush handles the offense.

Tom Brady: 12 playoff losses

Cooper Rush: 0 playoff losses



I know who my GOAT is. pic.twitter.com/9iJeTXWItT — Dr. Don Keedic PhD (@DonKeedicPhD) September 27, 2022

Some fans think there could potentially be a quarterback controversy in Dallas, especially with Prescott’s return expected to come soon.

Dak Prescott watching Cooper Rush go 3-0 as a starting QB: pic.twitter.com/5DjnIspAFy — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 27, 2022

There are a few out there who have been surprised by Rush’s performance, but also believe Prescott is still clearly the best option under center for the team.

You can tell who’s scared of the Cowboys if they say Cooper Rush is better than Dak — 🔮 (@ImADakFan) October 2, 2022

Regardless of who the Cowboys’ starter is moving forward, it’s hard to ignore the success Rush has had. With Sunday’s win over Washington, he became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first four starts.

Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott Won’t Lose Job to Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush’s success over the last three games has been a fantastic NFL storyline. He’s led the Cowboys to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. But what happens when Prescott is ready to return?

Cowboys legend Daryl “Moose” Johnston says the job still belongs to Prescott. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he explained why Rush will likely return as the team’s backup.

“I’m a believer that you don’t lose your job due to an injury — especially if you were one of the starters, one of the best players at your position in the NFL,” Johnston told TMZ Sports.

“It’s going to be hard for Cooper Rush to create that type of controversy.”

Next Sunday, the Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams. A lot of people will be interested to see who takes the first snap in the Week 5 contest.