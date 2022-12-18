Dallas Cowboys Get Roasted By NFL Fans for Devastating OT Loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

For the Dallas Cowboys, Week 15 was simple: Defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road and you punch your ticket to the playoffs.

Well, that’s going to have to wait at least another week. The Jaguars (6-8) defeated the Cowboys (10-4), 40-34, to notch their third victory in four games. It’s one thing to lose — it’s another to take a loss the way the Cowboys did. Dallas held a 27-10 lead in the third quarter before Jacksonville battled all the way back to send the game to overtime.

Once it got there, well, this happened.

There’s losing and then there’s losing to the Jags in OT like THIS pic.twitter.com/QAJ8GsCPpV — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 18, 2022

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and returned it for six after the ball went in and out of Noah Brown’s hands. The game-winning pick-six capped off a career day for Jenkins, who led the Jaguars with 18 tackles and two pass defenses.

NFL fans outside Dallas aren’t letting the Cowboys live this one down…

“Yasssss America loves it when the Cowboys lose,” one Twitter user wrote.

Having not reached an NFC Championship game since 1995, many are skeptical of the Cowboys on a year-to-year basis. Despite the 10 wins on the season, that skepticism remains — only larger after the loss to the Jaguars.

“The Cowboys didn’t deserve to win last week either,” another fan tweeted. “As usual, this is an overly hyped team that had a really easy schedule.”

Cowboys’ Trip to Jacksonville Goes South

The win snapped the Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak against NFC opponents, an NFL record. It took nearly everything they had, aided by two Prescott interceptions. In what has been a reoccurring issue, Prescott threw multiple interceptions in a game for the fourth time this season, all coming within the past six weeks.

“Yeah, I mean frustration grows, obviously,” Prescott said after the game, per Ed Werder of ESPN. “To end the game with a pick-six, it’s tough. It’s tough. It’s frustrating.”