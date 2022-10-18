Dallas Cowboys Give Big Update on Dak Prescott’s Return

Nearly a month after Dak Prescott had surgery on his thumb, the Dallas Cowboys are now giving an official update about the quarterback’s condition and return.

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated that he expects Prescott to be clear for practice by Wednesday (October 19th). Prescott will be ushered back into his starting position six weeks after the thumb surgery. “Dak is going to be cleared officially,” McCarthy explained. “The expectation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow.”

The Dallas Cowboys head coach also said that he wants Prescott to have a full week of practice before he can hit the field for a game. He then said that back quarterback Cooper Rush has put the team in a “good” spot. The team is currently 4-2 in the 2022 season. And is currently in third place in the NFC. Philadelphia Eagles are currently in first place while the New York Giants are in second.

As previously reported, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1’s game against the Buccaneers. Originally, Prescott was said to be sidelined for 6 to 8 weeks. Prescott remained optimistic and even thought about coming back earlier than expected. “A couple of weeks, and I’m counting this week as one of them,” Prescott stated during Week 3.

The Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, also spoke about Prescott’s return. “I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” he explained in late September. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is.”

Dallas Cowboys Lineback Micah Parsons Speaks About McCarthy’s Confidence After Declaring the Team is ‘Nobody’s Underdog’

While speaking to The Athletic last week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Micah Parsons had a few thoughts about the team’s 2022 status. He also addressed McCarthy’s comment about the team being “nobody’s underdog.”

“Yeah, it’s us vs. everybody,” the Dallas Cowboys player stated. “That means that Coach knows what’s up. He reads the room. He sees what we can do and how we’ve been performing. Your coach should have that type of confidence in his players.”

Dallas Cowboys right guard, Zack Martin also spoke about the team’s strategies. When speaking about the team’s game against Los Angeles Rams. “I don’t ever look at point spreads, but I would agree with that: I wouldn’t think we’re underdog. It’s going to be a great game, they’re a great football team. We have a ton of confidence in our group. It’s going to be a great football game.”

Quarterback Cooper Rush further spoke about his position while Prescott is out. He said after the win against the Commanders, “It’s been fun, trying to enjoy it. The NFL doesn’t let you enjoy it much, you have to go week in and week out and play.”