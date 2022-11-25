Dallas Cowboys Go ‘All In’ on Epic Salvation Army Kettle Celebration, NFL Fans Love It

The Dallas Cowboys might own the best touchdown celebration of the season. It happened on Thanksgiving Day, after tight end Peyton Hendershot scored on an end-around from two yards out midway through the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.

Hendershot took a handoff from Dak Prescott and essentially walked into the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 advantage late in the game. But Dallas’ touchdown was hardly the best part.

Hendershot called over a few of his teammates, who hopped into the Salvation Army Kettle Bell. The four Cowboys then proceeded with a Whac-A-Mole type of celebration. It was one of the most well-choreographed touchdown celebrations we’ve seen in a while.

GREATEST THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION OF ALL TIME



Fans of the Giants may not have liked it, but pretty much every other NFL fanbase did. There plenty of great comments on social media talking about the unique Cowboys’ celebration.

“I love our tight ends,” one Cowboys fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan chimed in, “Oh yes we did that!”

The Salvation Army’s official Twitter account even spoke up, saying, “Thanks (Dallas Cowboys) for going ALL IN to help us love beyond this holiday season.”

Along with the praise of NFL fans on Thursday, Dallas also got the win on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20 to improve to 8-3 on the year.

Not the First Kettle Bell Celebration For the Dallas Cowboys

The Whack-A-Mole style celebration might be new for the Dallas Cowboys, but the celebration with the Salvation Army Kettle Bell certainly isn’t. In 2016, running back Ezekiel Elliott set the standard.

As a rookie that season, Elliott scored on a 2-yard run in a Dec. 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He raced immediately to the Kettle Bell and hopped inside. That, too, caught plenty of attention.

Initially, some fans worried that Elliott might receive a fine from the NFL league office. That wasn’t the case and the running back avoided a hefty $12,000 fine. Officials did penalize Elliott and the Cowboys 15 yards for excessive celebration, though.

Ever since Zeke hopped in the bell in 2016, it’s become a tradition for Cowboys players to randomly celebrate with it between Thanksgiving and Christmas.