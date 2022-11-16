Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Interesting Answer When Asked About Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Jerry Jones, the famously outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner, recently talked about his interest in acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham suffered an ACL injury during last season’s Super Bowl while a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the team drastically during their run. Beckham is expected to be medically cleared soon, possibly by the end of November.

However, Beckham currently remains an unsigned free agent.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones talked about the three-time Pro Bowler.

The longtime Cowboys owner offered an interesting response on why he believes Beckham remains unsigned.

“In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?'” Jones said. “Ask that question. Why? Well, because he’s not on a team. At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare,” Jones said.

In an interview Complex, Beckham talked about what he’s looking for in a landing spot.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home.” Beckham said. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock ‘n’ roll life.”

Jones then mentioned that while the NFL trade deadline has passed, Beckham will greatly improve whatever team he chooses.

Jerry Jones Says Beckham’s Availability at This Point in Season Is ‘Rare’

“Trading is over. Well, it’s because we’re dealing with a situation where he is free,” Jones said. “Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen or this wouldn’t be possible.”

Beckham had a productive season during his limited action with the Rams in 2021. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns, helping Los Angeles claim a Super Bowl title.

His career began with a splash, as he earned Rookie of the Year honors after being drafted 12th overall by the New York Giants in 2014. Beckham has enjoyed a productive career despite setbacks involving injuries and a turbulent relationship with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019, and he never enjoyed much success with Cleveland.

In early November 2021, before Beckham joined the Rams, Beckham’s father posted a video on social media attacking quarterback Baker Mayfield. The video showed a number of moments when the then-Browns QB failed to throw his son the ball.

Beckham was then released, going on to sign a one-year deal to join the Rams.

As Jerry Jones said before, even with his injury, it’s hard to believe that Odell Beckham, Jr. is still available at this point in the season considering his massive talent.