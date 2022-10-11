Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Speaks Out About NFL Officials’ Controversial Roughing Calls

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to see calls going more the defense’s way. After all, he is a linebacker who is growing tired of the quarterbacks getting all the breaks.

Parsons shared a thought about officials on Twitter Monday, a day after the Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. He wrote “We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players?”

Parsons selected a photo of a massive Rams offensive lineman giving him a massive bear hug from behind. The block is textbook holding. But as any pro offensive lineman will tell you, it’s only holding if an official throws the flag.

We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players ? pic.twitter.com/7i1I62yoZZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 10, 2022

Micah Parson Is Tied for NFL Lead with Six Sacks

The NFL is making a definitive push to protect quarterbacks and other offensive players from excessive hits. But if you look at Parson’s photo, the linebacker’s leg very easily could have been bent at an awkward angle thanks to the (no call) hold by the offensive lineman.

Officials didn’t flag Parsons for roughing against the Rams. But maybe the Cowboy was referring to what happened with teammate Dante Fowler, a defensive end. Officials did tag Fowler with a roughing call against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Micah Parsons sacked Matthew Stafford two times in a 22-10 Cowboys win. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Or maybe Parsons checked social media after the Cowboys game and read the collective reaction to a call in favor of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. Atlanta lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on third down late in the game. It looked like a legal sack. However, the ref flagged Jarrett for a roughing call.

Jerome Boger, the ref for the game, clarified why he called the penalty when interviewed by a pool reporter in Tampa.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket,” Boger said, “and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

Jarrett declined to talk about the call. Brady, meanwhile, said he wasn’t responsible for throwing the flags. Tampa coach Todd Bowles said he believes officials will throw even more flags for roughing the QB because of what happened to Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a concussion during a Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals. It’s possible he suffered a concussion four days before. Tagovailoa still is in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons is terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. He sacked Stafford twice on Sunday to give him an NFL best six for the season. He also forced a fumble. But no flags, please.