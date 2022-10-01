Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB

In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks.

Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be a lingering quarterback controversy. One Cowboys legend, Daryl “Moose” Johnston, says that won’t be the case.

“I’m a believer that you don’t lose your job due to an injury — especially if you were one of the starters, one of the best players at your position in the NFL,” Johnston told TMZ Sports.

“It’s going to be hard for Cooper Rush to create that type of controversy.”

Rush has performed admirably since Prescott’s injury in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s completed 47-of-75 passes for 514 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Mike McCarthy handles the quarterback situation, especially if the Cowboys continue winning with Rush under center.

Does Jerry Jones Like the Dak Prescott-Cooper Rush Controversy?

What we’ve learned over the last two weeks is that the Dallas Cowboys are in a really good spot at the quarterback position. Even with Dak Prescott out, the Cowboys are 2-1 with Cooper Rush under center.

While Daryl “Moose” Johnston doesn’t believe Rush will replace Prescott because of injury, team owner Jerry Jones said he wouldn’t be opposed to some sort of battle. It would show the depth of Dallas’ quarterback room.

“Of course, that means we’ve won,” Jones said before playing the Giants. “If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played…over these next few games.”

It’s an interesting comment from Jones, though he didn’t endorse one quarterback over the other. Clearly, he wants the Cowboys to move forward with the quarterback that gives Dallas the best chance to win.