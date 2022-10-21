Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Reports He Told Robert Kraft ‘Don’t F*** With Me’

Well, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has all but confirmed that he had a few words for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during an NFL owners-only meeting recently.

ESPN recently reported that Jones had some choice words for Kraft when the owners met regarding commissioner Roger Goodell’s compensation and contract. Jones allegedly hit Kraft with the “don’t f*** with me” line during the meeting.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones was asked about what unfolded in the meeting. He didn’t exactly deny using the phrase when addressing Kraft.

“You express yourself with people you know and people you’re around a lot … in different ways,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste.”

Neither the Cowboys nor Patriots provided a comment on the situation immediately. However, Jones took care of any confusion with his radio appearance this week.

Dak Prescott to Return for Dallas Cowboys

Now that some of the off-the-field drama has been cleared up, let’s talk about some of the on-the-field stuff. The Cowboys appear to be getting their starting quarterback back for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Earlier this week, medical staff cleared Dak Prescott for the Week 7 matchup. Does that mean he’ll be back under center? He certainly believes that’s the case.

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said Sunday, via ESPN. “Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

Prescott has not seen the field since sustaining an injury to his thumb in Week 1. Cooper Rush led Dallas each of the past five weeks, posting an impressive 4-1 record during that stretch.

As admirably as Rush played during Prescott’s absence, he had his poorest performance of the year last Sunday in a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed just 18-of-38 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

It’ll be interesting to see how Prescott looks after a five-week absence from the field.