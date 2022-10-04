Dallas Cowboys (3-1) owner Jerry Jones declined to rule out Dak Prescott for their Week 5 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones admitted that while Prescott is unable the grip the ball well enough to play at the moment, his surgically repaired right thumb is improving.

“It’s better and he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I don’t know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it’s responding, how it’s healing so to speak.

“So, all of those things are on go and I don’t know that as we bid bye to each day if considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress. There’s some things here about healing that again I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works, but he’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting it ready to go.”

Prescott met with doctors Tuesday, nearly a month after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Prescott picked up the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he wants Prescott to practice a full week before returning.

“I mean we’re not talking about being out one week here, you know?” McCarthy said.

Jerry Jones Compliment’s Play of Cooper Rush Filling in for Dak Prescott

No Prescott, no problem, as backup Cooper Rush has stepped in under center and guided Dallas to three consecutive victories. Rush is now 4-0 in his career — the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four games as starter.

After the Cowboys’ 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4 on Sunday, Jones lauded the play of Rush.

“I can’t say enough about his play,” Jones said. “What it has possibly done for this team this season to give us a chance to sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we’ve got for the rest of the year. It’s amazing. It’s far more than what I would’ve expected.”

Rush has yet to throw an interception this season and is fourth in the NFL with a 73.9 QBR. His time as QB1 will be brief, however, as Prescott will certainly assume his position once he’s cleared to play. In the meantime, Rush is enjoying the ride of being the starting quarterback for “America’s Team.”

“It’s been fun. Trying to enjoy it,” Rush said. “The NFL doesn’t let you enjoy it much. You got to go week in and week out and play… QB win stats, they are what they are. It’s a team game.”