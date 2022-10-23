Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Bizarre Comment on Live TV About Dak Prescott’s Return: VIDEO

Yes, Jerry Jones is in football heaven Sunday afternoon as he watches Dak Prescott makes his much-anticipated return to the Dallas Cowboys.

But just how excited is the Dallas team owner? He described his emotions to Jane Slater, a reporter for NFL Network. The Cowboys are playing host to the Detroit Lions from AT&T Stadium.

Slater asked who was the most excited for the return — Jones or Dak Prescott, who broke his thumb in the season opener?

“The one who has the most to do with it, the result of it, is Dak,” Jones told Slater. “But if you heard that scream around Dallas this week, that was my head and my pillow, but (Jones) screaming with ecstasy.”

Prescott definitely didn’t start the game on a hot streak. He was anything but. The Cowboys suffered consecutive three-and-out series on offense to kick off the game. It was the first time since 2019 that a Prescott-quarterbacked offense did that. Dallas picked up its initial first down with 2 minutes, 37 seconds to play in the first quarter. By then, Detroit owned a 3-0 lead.

It Took Three Series for Dak Prescott and Offense to Earn a First Down

Prescott’s first pass fell incomplete. The Lions defense sacked him on his second attempt. On the next series, the Dallas quarterback completed his first pass since early September, tossing for 7 yards to tight end Jake Ferguson. On the next series, Prescott completed four straight to set up a chip shot field goal. (You can check Prescott’s stats here.)

All the NFL wanted to know how Dak Prescott would respond after missing five games because of thumb surgery. Cooper Rush, Prescott’s backup, proved very capable. He served as a terrific game manager in helping to lead the Cowboys to a 4-1 record while the bad thumb sidelined Prescott. Dallas’ lone loss in the stretch came last Sunday on the road against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, fans voiced their frustration that the Cowboys weren’t more prolific on offense with Prescott back under center. The Lions were 1-4 coming into the contest.

Dallas journalist Newy Scruggs tweeted: “Dak Prescott looks like a guy who has not played. Kellen Moore should be trying to run the ball more but what do I know?”

A fan wrote “Dak “Blake Bortles” Prescott going to wait for the 4th quarter and a 17 pt deficit to get hot.”