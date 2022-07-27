Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Taking Heat for Using Offensive Term for Little People

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in the news again … and not for a good reason. The 79-year-old used an offensive term for little people while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

Jones used the offensive term while remembering Larry Lacewell, a former director of pro and college scouting for the Cowboys. He passed away at the age of 85 earlier this year.

“Lace held court out here,” Jones said, according to TMZ. “I’m going to get me somebody, a m—–, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us.

“But, you know, we all need our props. A little memory that goes with him.”

Per TMZ, the Little People of America deemed the word offensive nearly a decade ago.

Comedian Fires Back at Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones faced some backlash after making his comments on Tuesday. One individual who fired back was comedian Brad Williams. He took to Twitter to take his own shot at the Dallas Cowboys owner.

“When someone offends you, it’s important to have empathy and find common ground,” Williams said. “Jerry and I have a lot in common. For instance, we both haven’t won a Super Bowl in over 25 years.”

In another tweet, Williams wrote, “I would only be offended if he called me a Cowboy fan.”

The Litte People of America also released a statement to TMZ regarding Jones’ comments. The group is asking the owner to apologize.

“M***** is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones,” the Little People of America said. “Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.”

Jones Backs Head Coach Mike McCarthy … Kind of

There were a lot of curious comments that came out of Jerry Jones’ meeting with reporters on Tuesday. Along with his comments mentioned previously, the Dallas Cowboys owner kinda, sorta backed his head coach.

Questions about Mike McCarthy’s job security have swirled since the conclusion of last season. So far, the Cowboys haven’t made any changes. But if 2022 doesn’t go well, will Jones begin a search?

Sitting next to McCarthy on Tuesday, Jones attempted to shoot down any rumors about a potential coaching change. He added a pretty interesting comment, though.

“I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl,” Jones said, according to Dallas News. “And I have choices.”

Yeah, Tuesday was quite an for the NFL‘s most recognizable owner.