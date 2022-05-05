Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was briefly hospitalized after a car crash Wednesday night in the Dallas area. The Dallas Police Department said the two-vehicle accident occurred near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard a little after 8 p.m., but did not provide additional details.

“It is not our practice to give the names of the individuals involved in vehicle accidents unless there is a fatality,” police Sr. Cpl. Melina Gutierrez told NBC News.

According to reports, Jones returned home after his brief stay in the Parkland hospital. Police reportedly insisted that Jones travel to the hospital as a “precautionary” measure. Team executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed that the injuries sustained by his father in the crash were not serious.

“He is all good,” Stephen told the Dallas Morning News.

Jones, 79, also underwent a minor medical procedure in March, which caused him to miss the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jones returned to work after the procedure and attended the NFL league meetings in March. During last week’s NFL Draft, Jones sat in his usual general manager chair, serving as the final say on all draft decisions. The draft ended four days before Wednesday’s accident.

This is a developing story.