Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals What a Successful Season Looks Like

Jerry Jones knows what defines a successful season in the NFL, though his Dallas Cowboys have failed to do much of it since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995.

In the past 26 seasons, Dallas has just four playoff victories. It’s been since 2006-07 that the team has made playoff appearances in back-to-back years. While Jones won’t go as far to say the upcoming season is Super Bowl-or-bust coming off a 12-5 season, he knows this Dallas Cowboys team must go further in the playoffs than they have in recent years. Anything short of that expectation is an unsuccessful season for the Cowboys owner.

“Well, I need to win it. I need to win it, but I’ll be candid with you, there’s degrees,” Jones said Tuesday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I want to be fair to everybody concerned. We need to be in the playoffs. We need to be viable in the playoffs for it to be a successful season.”

Although the Cowboys made a lot of noise during the regular season in 2021, their Super Bowl aspirations were thwarted in the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers came into Jerry World an underdog and upset the Cowboys, 23-17. Once again, a season ends in disappointment for Dallas.

Will the 2022 Season Be Any Different for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys?

This year’s Cowboys look a bit different. Gone are star receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle La’el Collins and edge rusher Randy Gregory. Receiver Cedrick Wilson and left guard Connor Williams also took their talents elsewhere. In translation, the 2022 version of the Dallas Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy will look a lot different than it did his first two years at the helm.

“I knew we were going to have adjustments with this team coming into this year. You always do,” Jones said. “But I knew we had a couple of our best shots out there financially last year. And so before we even started the season last year, I knew we were going to be making some adjustments with our players this year. We had it teed up pretty good and in my mind made a helluva run at it. We got disappointed, but we made a run at it.”

Speaking of McCarthy, much has been made of his job security as the Sean Payton rumors continue to swirl. McCarthy was asked about it recently and said it was a non-story and “media-driven.” Jones, sitting next to McCarthy, took the opportunity to back his head coach.

“I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “And I have choices.”