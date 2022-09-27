Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Provides Update on Right Thumb Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is two weeks removed from undergoing successful surgery on his right thumb.

Dak Prescott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 19-3 Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The initial prognosis called for Prescott to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. The 29-year-old, however, is feeling a lot more optimistic.

Ahead of Dallas’ Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football,” Dak Prescott was spotted on the field conversing with ESPN‘s Lisa Salters. Salters revealed that Prescott has plans to return soon — maybe even next week.

Dak Prescott told @saltersl he is not ruling out a return next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/466Rz4kYkP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 27, 2022

“A couple of weeks, and I’m counting this week as one of them,” Prescott told Salters when asked about his timeline for a return.

Jerry Jones Optimistic of Dak Prescott’s Return

Dak Prescott’s optimism is shared by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The team declined to place him on injured reserve, leaving the door open for a return within four weeks. Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week and said that Dak Prescott would return sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” Jones said. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is. I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4].

Backup Cooper Rush started against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and led Dallas to a 20-17 victory. Rush finished 19-of-31 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

When prodded by a reporter about whether he would “want a controversy,” Jones responded, “of course I would.”

Jones added: “Of course, that means we’ve won. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played…over these next few games…I’d walk to New York to get that.”