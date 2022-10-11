Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Set to Begin Throwing Again This Week

Good news for Dallas Cowboys fans! NFL QB Dak Prescott is going to start throwing the football again this week. While it won’t necessarily be in-game action, he’s going to get his hands on a ball and get back to what he does. His rehabilitation seems to be moving along at a quick pace.

Jerry Jones spilled the beans on 105.3 The Fan, according to NBCSports.

“Can he zip the ball out there and make the throw? We’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard,” Jones said. So, tomorrow could be massive for the Cowboys and their season. If it goes well, we might see Prescott sooner rather than later.

Dak Prescott Needs to ‘Spin the Ball’

When Dak Prescott went down with his thumb injury, Cowboys fans thought it was the beginning of the end. That their season had ended before it really got a chance to start. However, Cooper Rush has been phenomenal, in the fact that he is undefeated in four starts now. Jones wants to see something from his starting QB as he continues to rehab, though.

“Well, let’s just put it like this, he’s got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball. Just think about it: put your hand down on something like what would be equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball,” he said. The Cowboys owner continued, “Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you really have a broken thumb. Can’t do it. But if you have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball.”

Let’s not kid ourselves, though. The Cowboys have been winning games with Rush, and that’s fine and dandy. They are a far better football team and have a much more dangerous offense when it is Dak Prescott in the backfield. Rush has done well, but with Prescott, it feels like this team could do some big things this season.

Dallas fans are going to be hoping for good news after Prescott gets his hands on a ball for the first time in a while. When he gets enough strength to grab that ball and as Jones said “zip” or “spin the ball” – that’s when things start to get real.

The Cowboys are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. This will be a massive test for Rush and this offense. Perhaps Dak Prescott makes his return in a classic rivalry matchup.