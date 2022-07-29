Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Makes Bold Proclamation Ahead of 2022 Season

It seems like every couple of weeks, Dak Prescott has a quote about trying to improve this upcoming season. Back in June, he said how he is “just focused on every way I can get better.” A few weeks ago, he claimed to be in the B.S.O.H.L. (Best Shape Of His Life).

Today – July 29 – is Prescott’s 29th “golden” birthday, and he has created some extra motivation from that for the 2022 season.

“It will be the golden birthday,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “And I plan for this to be the golden year.”

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 25 years, and Prescott is looking to lead them to the promised land. On Thursday after practice at training camp, he reflected on legendary quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach – those who have won rings for the Cowboys.

“I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy. And the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said. “It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Since debuting in 2016, Dak Prescott has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. In 85 career starts, he has led Dallas to a 53-32 record (.624 winning percentage), boasting 22,083 career pass yards and a 143-to-50 TD-to-INT ratio, as well as a 98.7 quarterback rating. Still, his 1-3 playoff record in seven years leaves a lot to be desired.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy Has Major Confidence in Dak Prescott

Now in his third year as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy is liking what he is seeing from Dak Prescott. He has confidence that the quarterback can handle the pressure of trying to lead the team to a title.

“At the end of the day, defense wins championships, but the Super Bowl is won by the quarterback. If you look at it statistically, that’s my opinion,” McCarthy said. “That’s how I view how you prepare your team and what your team needs to look like. And I think he’s a guy that emulates exactly what you’re looking for, because he’s always looking to improve in all the areas.”

McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for 13 seasons. The two teamed up to win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2011. Although they were not able to add another, McCarthy has seen a quarterback play at the highest level. He knows what it takes.