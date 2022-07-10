Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says He’s In ‘Best Shape Ever’ Heading Into 2022 NFL Season

Dak Prescott is saying everything Dallas Cowboys fans want to hear entering the 2022 NFL season. The seventh-year quarterback says he’s as fit as a fiddle as he prepares to try and lead the franchise back to a Super Bowl.

Prescott recently spoke while at his annual kids camp, saying he’s amped up and ready for the start of another year in the league. A big reason for his enthusiasm? The Cowboys quarterback says he’s feeling as good as he’s ever felt.

“I’m super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited,” Prescott said, per DallasCowboys.com. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Prescott said he hired a personal trainer in the offseason to help him prepare for the upcoming season. So far, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is seeing major improvements. In particular, Prescott says he’s able to move much better than before.

“We work on these movements and stretches,” he said. “I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Dak Prescott’s Offseason Focus on ‘Getting Better’

Without question, Dak Prescott has put a lot of time and effort into the offseason to being prepared for his first snap in 2022. It’s been a theme since the 2021 season concluded.

Following mandatory minicamp, Prescott expressed some comfort in having a “normal” training process. The quarterback didn’t have to solely focus on an injury that kept him sidelined for most of the 2020 campaign. That alone proved to give Prescott a huge boost heading into the offseason.

“I mean just being able to get the team reps, being able to move more. Taking care of my whole body and just focus on everything and not just my leg is a huge difference,” Prescott said, per ESPN.

Prescott is coming off a career year in Dallas. He threw a career-best 37 touchdown passes and maintained a 68.8 percent completion rate, the highest mark of his first six seasons. He also threw for 4,449 yards, the second-highest total of his career.

With a new focus on improving every aspect of his game – and entering the season in the best shape of his life – expectations are going to be high for Prescott and the Cowboys.