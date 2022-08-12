Dallas Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Talks About Growing Chemistry with Quarterback Dak Prescott

The 2022 NFL season is an important one in the development of Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Gone is Amari Cooper. Gone is Cedrick Wilson Jr. Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL from last season. James Washington out for months with a Jones fracture in his foot. The result is Lamb sitting atop Dallas’ receiving depth chart heading into his third season in the league. No longer will Lamb be counted on to be a compliment at the position, but rather the leader.

And that starts with developing an even greater rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott. Appearing recently on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Lamb talked about his chemistry with Prescott on the field.

“It’s for sure a lot better than I can even ask for, honestly,” Lamb said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s more like playing with a friend rather than just a quarterback out there. This offseason has been real big for the both of us. It’s kind of, priority one for the both of us to kind of get together on and off the field. Regardless of the situation, whether we’re just kicking [it] and watching movies or just watching games, however it goes.

“But we got to understand that we got each other right now and all I need is him, and vice versa. I just want to be there for him whenever he needs me and just kind of get on the same page, always. I feel like in order for us to get to where we want to go, we got to make this work.”

CeeDee Lamb Putting on a Show During Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Lamb, 23, has been a camp standout, routinely showing off his aptitude for making highlight plays. Lamb got a chance to show off that ability against the Denver Broncos this week as Dallas traveled to the “Mile High City” for joint practices.

The joint practices were a good challenge for Dallas and Prescott, who said this week that his team got better.

“We got better,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We took a step. You go on the road and play in someone else’s practice environment, things can get chippy. But when you put that to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution. We took a step.”

Prescott, along with other starters, will be held out of action Saturday night against the Broncos. Lamb is unlikely to suit up as the Cowboys hope to avoid any further significant injuries ahead of the start of the season.