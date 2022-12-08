Dallas Cowboys Star Blasts President Biden Over Brittney Griner Release, Here’s Why

The news of Brittney Griner‘s release from a Russian prison on Thursday prompted plenty of responses from political figures, celebrities and athletes. After learning of the news, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons had some thoughts he shared on Twitter. He had some questions about the situation.

Parsons fired off a tweet in response to the news that the United States and Russia agreed to a “1-for-1” prisoner exchange. Russia released Griner in exchange for the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The deal did not include Marine Paul Whelan.

“Wait nah!!” Parsons tweeted on Thursday. “We left a marine?!! Hell nah.”

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

During the prisoner swap conversations, the United States had also hoped to free Whelan. At this time, no deal has been struck for the Marine’s release.

Following the news of Griner’s release, President Joe Biden released a statement.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones,” Biden said. “She should’ve been there all along.

“This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations,” he continued. “And I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration, who worked tirelessly to secure her release.”

While there’s a lot of joy about Griner’s release, there are still some very frustrated that Whelan is still in a Russian prison. Parsons didn’t hold back in sharing his concern over that situation.

Several individuals on social media supported Micah Parsons tweet about Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday. But, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker also received plenty of criticism.

Shortly after pressing the “send” button on Twitter, Parsons clarified his tweet.

“My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner,” Parsons wrote. “I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

Parsons then said he spoke with some individuals to gather more information on the situation.

“Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served,” he said. “For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished.

“I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”

Griner had been detained in Russia since February. A Russian court found her guilty on drug charges, sentencing her to a nine-year prison term.