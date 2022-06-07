dallas-cowboys-tight-end-dalton-schultz-not-attending-otas-amid-contract-negotiations

Don’t expect to see Dalton Schultz around the Dallas Cowboys’ facilities anytime soon. At least not until he receives the long-term contract extension he’s wanting.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Schultz – who has spent four seasons with the Cowboys – “informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs” until they give him a new contract. Although Dallas has already given Schultz an NFL franchise tender worth $10.931 million for the 2022 season, he is wanting a long-term deal.

Frustrated by the state of contract talks, #Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources.



Schultz already signed his franchise tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2022

The Cowboys have until July 15 to work with Schultz on a new long-term contract. If the two sides do not come to an agreement by then, the tight end will play on a one-year deal in 2022 and then become a free agent. Although he is holding out on voluntary OTAs, he is obligated to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, which begins June 14. If Schultz doesn’t show up, he could be hit with a fine by Dallas.

Schultz is coming off a solid season in 2021, as he made 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He ranked third among all NFL tight ends in receptions, fifth in touchdowns and sixth in receiving yards. Schultz, who will turn 26 on July 11, has been an important asset for the Cowboys – and there’s no questioning whether or not they need him moving forward.

A Look at the Contracts for Other NFL Tight Ends

A primary reason why Dalton Schultz wants a long-term contract is most likely due to the fact that other NFL tight ends have recently landed nice deals.

Starting with David Njoku, the Cleveland Browns signed him to a new four-year contract worth $56.75 million – with $28 million guaranteed. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals inked Zach Ertz to a four-year deal valued at $31.65 million and $17.5 million guaranteed. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is currently the NFL’s highest-paid tight end with a contract worth $75 million over five years.

Will Schultz and the Cowboys come together on a new long-term deal soon? We shall wait and see.