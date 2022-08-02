Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Suffers Broken Foot, Could Miss Up to 10 Weeks

This isn’t the kind of start James Washington hoped for after joining the Dallas Cowboys. The fifth-year NFL veteran started the 2022 training camp with an injury.

Monday, Washington suffered a broken foot during practice. The team announced that tests confirmed the fracture in the receiver’s right foot. He’s heading back to Dallas to undergo surgery to repair the injury.

Trainers carted Washington off the field after landing awkwardly during a jump-ball situation during practice. He’s expected to miss 6-to-10 weeks because of the injury.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Washington enters his first year with the Cowboys after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

In four seasons with the Steelers, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best year came in 2019, when he pulled down 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys Dealing with Another Injury at Wide Receiver

The injury to James Washington is another issue the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with at the receiver position. Veteran Michael Gallup is also still recovering from ACL surgery, which took place in February.

Gallup doesn’t believe he’ll be ready for the first week of the 2022 season, providing a blunt answer to the question about his status.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” he told USA Today.

Gallup — also entering his fifth season in the NFL — played in just nine games last season. He suffered the ACL injury against the Arizona Cardinals in January while hauling in a touchdown pass. He ended the year with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Right now, CeeDee Lamb is the top target in the locker room for the Cowboys. Behind him, Noah Brown is the next-best option on the roster that currently isn’t injured.

With both Washington and Gallup out for at least a few weeks, Dallas is going to need to find some reliable targets during fall camp.