It’s insane how much money NBA players, even the ones not considered superstars, are making. With that in mind, Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is showing off his checkbook with this wild, bucket list purchase.

Over the last few days, the fact that Bullock purchased a five-acre island in Belize went viral. Reports say he bought the land a year ago but it just caught everyone’s attention this week. He was able to buy it, and thusly dub it ‘Bullock Island,’ for a mere two million dollars.

Bullock’s intentions are to build a resort on the island for his family and friends to vacation at. His blueprints start with a 4,000-square-foot home. From there, eight villas will be included that can be rented out as well as other amenities like a spa and a restaurant.

In his eyes, Reggie Bullock sees the opportunity as an investment. That’s at least what he told Marc Spears at Andscape in an interview last year.

“I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” said Bullock. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about five acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”

Reggie Bullock is on the second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with the Mavs. That will bring his total NBA earnings up to a projected $48 million per Spotrac. So, with that kind of cash, you can’t blame him for making this kind of purchase. Most of us would probably do the same, especially in order to use it the second we all called it a career too.

Richard Jefferson Offers Cash Reward For Assist In Unsolved Homicide of His Father

Richard Jefferson is best known for his nearly two-decades-long career in the NBA where he played for eight different teams. During that time, he won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2018 was the last season that Jefferson played in the NBA. That was the same year his father was murdered.

Now, Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept. Lt. Patricia Thomas has announced a $20,000 reward for information relating to the case. She said that they believe that there are witnesses to the shooting death that have yet to come forward.

The current belief is that Richard Jefferson’s father was shot by mistake. It is believed that a car full of gang members shot him, falsely thinking that he was a member of a rival gang.

“It appears Mr. Jefferson was an innocent bystander killed in a senseless act of violence,” Thomas said. “Mr. Jefferson was killed for no reason other than he was being friendly.”

The reward had to be approved by the county Board of Supervisors, which it was after previously issuing a reward in 2020.