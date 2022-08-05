Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott Comments on Cowboys’ Wide Receiver Room as Injuries Pile Up

Two key Dallas Cowboys wideouts are expected to miss the beginning of the 2022 campaign. Regardless, quarterback Dak Prescott is not publicly showing his concern.

Michael Gallup is working his way back from an ACL injury and James Washington broke his foot last week. Meanwhile, Dallas traded veteran Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. But although Prescott’s potential targets may be few at the moment, he believes they are capable.

“I just know the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles,” Prescott explained on Thursday, via DallasCowboys.com. “I continue to say ‘exciting,’ but that’s what it is. And the reason is because I feel like a lot of you don’t know necessarily what these guys are and what these guys can do.”

The wide receiver position has taken its hits here lately, but from Dak Prescott's perspective, he's not concerned, but rather excited about the young guys. #TrainingCamp | @AmericanAir — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 5, 2022

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021) is probably the top target. Meanwhile, tight end Dalton Schultz (78 grabs for 808 yards and eight scores) is another reliable choice. Third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick Jalen Tolbert and undrafted free agent Dennis Houston have also impressed across summer workouts and early on in Cowboys training camp.

“A lot of young guys have stepped up. But obviously Dennis Houston and Jalen Tolbert, just to start off on who has been in there,” Dak Prescott said. “They’ve taken more reps, just playing whatever position and being available to the offense. That’s how you get on the field – doing as many things as you can and doing it at a high level. That’s what these young guys are doing right now.”

Dak Prescott Predicts ‘Golden Year’ for Cowboys on 29th Birthday

On July 29 it was Prescott’s 29th “golden” birthday, and he created some extra motivation from that for the 2022 season.

“It will be the golden birthday,” Prescott said at the time. “And I plan for this to be the golden year.”

Dallas has not won a Super Bowl in 25 years, and Dak Prescott is looking to lead them to the promised land.

Since debuting in 2016, he has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. In 85 career starts, he has led Dallas to a 53-32 record (.624 winning percentage). He boasts 22,083 career pass yards and a 143-to-50 TD-to-INT ratio, as well as a 98.7 quarterback rating. Still, his 1-3 playoff record in seven years leaves a lot to be desired.