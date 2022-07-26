Damon Arnette, Former Las Vegas Raiders 1st Round Pick, Reportedly Arrested on Drug Charge

Former NFL defensive back Damon Arnette was reportedly arrested in Miami Beach Tuesday morning after police found him in possession of cocaine.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida, Arnette was pulled over twice for driving with a suspended license. Arnette was issued a citation on his first stop and pulled over hours later after officers noticed him driving the same car. Officers searched Arnette and found a baggie with a white powdery substance inside. Arnette was also carrying a straw that had been cut, a common cocaine using device.

Arnette, 25, was booked at 3:09 p.m. into the Miami-Dade County jail. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Damon Arnette’s NFL Career is Hanging in the Balance

Damon Arnette was selected 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in just 13 games before his Raiders career ended prematurely in November 2021. Arnette had posted an Instagram live story pointing a gun at the camera and threatened to kill someone. Then-Raiders general manager Mike Mayock promptly released him.

“Very painful decision,” Mayock said. “We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life.

“The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line — the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Arnette to a reserve/futures deal in January but released him nine days later. The Chiefs released him after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.