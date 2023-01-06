Dana White’s New Power Slap League Postponed After Video Emerged Slapping His Wife on New Year’s Eve

Dana White’s slapping controversy seems to have had some consequences after all. The new Power Slap League TV debut has been delayed. In case you hadn’t heard, this was the new venture from the UFC president that was supposed to premiere on TBS.

Instead of debuting after next week’s episode of AEW on January 11, the Power Slap League is being pushed back a week. TBS is going to run a “Young Sheldon” rerun in its place.

Front Office Sports reported that a TBS spokesperson confirmed that January 18 will be the new date for the premiere episode. As of right now, ESPN has not commented on the issue.

While the UFC president was in Mexico celebrating New Years, he was spotted slapping his wife. The two of them were slapping one another. In the video, Anne White is seen slapping Dana as he leans in to say something. He then retaliates before the two were separated.

Over the years, Dana White has made comments about others in similar instances. He has had a “no excuse” stance on hitting women for a long time publicly, and even addressed that in his apology.

“You’ve heard me say over the years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said.

Dana White Apology

While Dana White gave his apology to TMZ, it was rather lengthy. He talked about being married for 30 years. He also reflected on how long he had known his wife. White mentioned that this moment “embarrassed” him.

“This is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed — but it’s also one of those situations that right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now.”

We will see if this has more of an impact. Dana White is sort of his own boss in the truest sense. While the ESPN deal is important, the UFC is a massive organization. There isn’t much that can take it down.

The Power Slap League is being pushed back a week. That’s not much in the grand scheme of things. He’s definitely taking a hit here in terms of his image, though.