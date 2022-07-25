Danny Amendola, 14-year NFL Veteran Receiver and Super Bowl Champion, Reportedly Retiring

From undrafted to a 14-year career, NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola had quite an impressive rise in professional football. Now, he’s reportedly hanging it up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Amendola is retiring following a 14-year career. He played for five teams in that stretch and won two Super Bowl rings while with the New England Patriots.

Per Schefter, Amendola said his career “was better than I could have ever imagined.”

Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. “It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said about his career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Amendola did not get selected in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He worked with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles during the 2008 and 2009 off-seasons but didn’t stick with either squad. In 2009, he finally landed on a roster with the St. Louis Rams.

Amendola spent four seasons in St. Louis (2009-12) before joining the Patriots for five years (2013-17). The receiver had a one-year stop with the Miami Dolphins (2018), then played for the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and spent last year with the Houston Texans.

During his 14-year career, Amendola totaled 617 receptions for 6,212 yards 24 touchdowns.

Danny Amendola’s Clutch Second Half in Super Bowl LI

We all remember Super Bowl LI, right? Does 28-3 ring a bell?

Amendola made major contributions en route to one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL — and Super Bowl — history. He hauled in eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in New England’s comeback victory over Atlanta.

Amendola proved to be a clutch receiver down the stretch of that contest. He hauled in a six-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady with just under six minutes to play to cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-20. On the following possession the Patriots scored on a one-yard run from James White with less than a minute to play.

Brady connected with Amendola, who pushed his way across the goal line, tying the game and forcing overtime. White then ran in a two-yard touchdown in overtime to complete the miraculous comeback.

It was quite an incredible accomplishment for the wide receiver who started his career going undrafted.