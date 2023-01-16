Darius Miles: Alabama Basketball Player Charged With Capital Murder Releases First Public Statement

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is being charged with capital murder. He has released his first statement since he was taken into custody. The 21-year-old was released by the Crimson Tide basketball program the same day as his arrest.

Darius Miles is being represented by William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman of Boles Homes White LLC. His team of attorneys released a statement on his behalf. Miles insists he is innocent.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,” the statement said, via AL.com.

“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Darius Miles was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis, 20. They are being charged with capital murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23. The shooting happened around 1:45 AM on the strip in Tuscaloosa. When police arrived to the scene, they spotted a car near Bryant Denny Stadium. Harris was dead in the vehicle and the unidentified driver explained the car had been hit by gunfire.

While the shooting happened, a suspect was shot as the driver returned fire in self-defense.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit gave a statement on the shooting.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and the suspects after they encountered each other along The Strip.”

Alabama’s Statement on Darius Miles

When the news of Darius Miles’ arrest was made public, the University of Alabama worked quickly to release a statement. Miles was immediately released from the basketball team.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement read. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. [The University was] made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

This story has shocked the college sports world and become a national story. We will wait for more developments in the coming days.