Darius Rucker’s Dolphins Fandom Is on Full Display in His SNF Intro

One of the biggest Miami Dolphins fans out there is Darius Rucker. The singer-songwriter has had an up-and-down battle with his NFL team. There is no doubt that the Dolphins have had some rough years. However, with the electric offense this year, things have changed.

In a new video, Darius Rucker talked about the new Miami team. Of course, the famous Hootie & The Blowfish song “Only Wanna Be With You” references his fandom. “I’m such a baby ’cause the dolphins make me cry.”

Well, they aren’t making him cry anymore. Tua Tagovailoa and this Dolphins team have made a turnaround for the better. A lot of NFL fans can relate to getting a little too emotional while watching football.

Music is inspired by a lot of things, including pain and football.



Ahead of Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins have Darius Rucker and #FinsUp fans singing a different tune as they push for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/VA0DxHPKDL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 12, 2022

Darius Rucker can proudly put his Fins Up this season. Miami is 8-4 and has a great path to the playoffs in front of them. While nothing is guaranteed, one has to think that they have the tools to win a game or two in the playoffs. If they really start to fire on all cylinders, they could go deep.

Sunday Night Football has the Dolphins playing against another team with a young talented quarterback, the Chargers. Justin Herbert has eased into his role as the main man on this Chargers team. It’s going to be a battle for both of these teams tonight.

Can Darius Rucker’s Dolphins Beat the Chargers?

Playing in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers are in for a hell of a game. The Dolphins have Darius Rucker and fans happy with their latest performances. They have only dropped one game in the last six outings before tonight. A lot of that success has to do with the offensive weapons they have.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can get up and down a football field in a hurry. When you’ve got Tua throwing dimes and hitting his targets, it gets hard to keep up with in a hurry. Through the first half, the quarterback hasn’t been so great. He’s struggled to get completions and will hope to have a strong second half.

Early on, the Chargers have taken a 10-7 lead. Will Justin Herbert and LA leave Darius Rucker and Dolphins fans crying tonight?