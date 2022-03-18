Davante Adams Traded to Raiders Days After Aaron Rodgers Signs Massive Contract With Packers: Report

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams and favorite option for Aaron Rodgers in the last few seasons has reportedly been traded to the Raiders. With the move to Las Vegas, Adams will not only be a new favorite target for QB Derek Carr, but he will now be the highest-paid player at his position in the entire NFL. Ian Rapoport broke the news and shared the contract details

What to Know

Davante Adams has been traded from the Packers to the Raiders

This comes days after Aaron Rodgers signed his massive contract to return to Green Bay

Rodgers knew of the Adams deal before he signed his contract

Adams has already bought a new home in Las Vegas next to Derek Carr

This new contract makes him the highest paid WR in NFL history

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

There has been a lot of worry about Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson among other players this offseason, however, this trade and contract might be the biggest news yet. Adams has been one of the Packer’s top receivers since being drafted back in 2014. The former 2nd round pick has made himself into a top receiver and is more than deserving of the large contract.

What will be on Packers fans’ minds is what they get in return. A couple of 1st round picks this year and a bounty of picks for later rounds and years should make up for the loss. Then, of course, Green Bay has to figure out what to do with the picks. Rodgers is back despite knowing about the news which is good for Packers fans.

Davante Adams Traded, Aaron Rodgers Knew Ahead of Time

While it might be a shock that Davante Adams would be traded after Aaron Rodgers made his return, this might have been necessary. Rodgers knew he wouldn’t throw another pass to Adams as a Packer. Clearly, the Packers have to offer Rodgers more than what they have given him. According to the early reports, the Raiders are sending a lot. That list includes a 1st round pick, plus more picks, and a player in return for the All-Pro receiver.

Last season, Adams caught 123 passes for more than 1,500 yards. Over the last two seasons, he was able to find the endzone 29 times. His addition to a Raiders team that made it to the Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, an offensive weapon like this should be impactful.

NFL drama is some of the best out there. When news like this comes out, it makes you wish the season would hurry up and get here. Just an entire spring and summer to get through before the National Football league is back. As the offseason continues, there are likely to be more big-name trades, signings, and other moves made.