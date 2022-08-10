David Feherty Admits to Joining LIV Golf for Money, Not Growing the Sport

Finally, someone is willing to tell us why they took an opportunity with LIV Golf. Broadcaster David Feherty chose not to hide anything while explaining his decision to take the controversial gig with the Saudi-backed league.

Are you sitting down, golf fans? Good. You probably won’t believe this, but Feherty says his reason behind taking a job with LIV was driven by … money! Who would’ve thought that handing out bags of cash would persuade some of the biggest names in golf to join the league?

Feherty, who left NBC to join LIV, provided a blunt answer when asked about his choice.

“Money,” he said, per the Toledo Blade. “People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bulls—, they paid me a lot of money.”

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka told us this was an opportunity to grow the sport. They also talked about having a more flexible schedule. Are you now saying, Mr. Feherty, those big-time golfers are lying?

No way.

Feherty’s honesty doesn’t completely absolve him from criticism. LIV is still a highly-controversial league because of its backing. But at least the long-time golf broadcaster didn’t hide behind a wall of “good intentions.”

If golfers weren’t cashing in $100 million paychecks for simply joining the league, they never would’ve left the PGA Tour. So, thank you, David Feherty, for at least providing us with some honesty.

Another Reason David Feherty Took the Job?

First and foremost, David Feherty left NBC for LIV because of the money. Those are his words, not mine. But there were other factors involved. It had nothing to do with “growing the game,” either.

“An opportunity to be myself again,” Feherty said. “It’s become more and more difficult, especially in sports broadcasting, to have any kind of character. Charles Barkley can say pretty much anything he wants, because it’s, ‘Oh, that’s just Charles.’ And it is just Charles. But I have become more and more guarded over the last few years. There are people waiting around every corner hoping to be offended by something.

“Our lives are being shaped by small groups of mean-spirited people who have no sense of humor. We’re in danger of losing our national sense of humor because of this.”

So, if you tune into LIV Golf, apparently you’ll see a more relaxed Feherty on the call.