D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The Washington Commanders and NFL fooled around and are finding out. On Thursday, Washginton, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine made a major announcement involving the organization and the league.

Racine announced that he’s filing a civil lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell. He says those parties “colluded” to deceive local residents about the workplace and culture.

“Today, we’re filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit, against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive the residents of the District of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women,” Racine said. “All of that deception was to protect their profits and their image. With this lawsuit, we’re standing up for D.C. residents who were repeatedly lied to and deceived.”

Racine claims the NFL took over the investigation into harassment and abuse allegations and entered a “secret agreement” with Snyder.

The NFL has yet to release the findings from the investigation into the Commanders organization.

Dan Snyder Exploring Potential Sale of Washington Commanders

Racine’s announcement of a civil lawsuit comes shortly after the Snyder family hired a bank to look into the prospect of potentially selling the Washington Commanders.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement.

Snyder purchased the organization in 1999.

Recently, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said the NFL should force Snyder into selling the organization. It’s not common for other owners to comment on that kind of situation.

“I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders],” Irsay said. “There’s consideration that he should be removed.”