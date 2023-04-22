Decision Made On Illinois Youth Wrestler Who Sucker-Punched Opponent

A recent middle school wrestling match turned violent once one wrestler bested the other. Two eighth grade kids were finishing up a match, with the one dressed in orange securing one final pin to seal the victory. He grabbed the other kid, who was wearing blue, and tossed him to the ground before going in for the kill. Apparently, that point meant the end of the match or round, because the orange kid stalked back to the starting circle and exteded his hand for a handshake.

Here’s where things got messy. The blue kid went to shake the other one’s hand, but…psych! Instead, the blue kid cocked his right fist back and delivered a crashing blow square in the nose of the orange kid, whose head and hair jolted backwards as he crumpled straight to the ground.

The referee immediately marched him off the mat and over towards his sideline. Meanwhile, parents on the victim’s team’s side rushed to check on the hurt player. One woman screamed “what the f***!” a few times as general pandemonium ensued. Just an ugly sight.

TMZ reports punishments handed down

The latest news on the situation is that the blue wrestler who sucker punched the orange kid has been cited for assault, according to TMZ. They reported the following on Thursday:

“The Oak Park Police Dept. tells us the 14-year-old eighth grader was officially issued the citation on Thursday … after he admitted to officers he punched his counterpart because ‘he was angry that he had lost the match.’

“The boy is now facing fines and penalties depending on the outcome of an adjudication hearing in Oak Park, Ill. next month.”

Then, here were some more details on the incident and the fallout:

“Cops tells us … when they arrived on the scene following the altercation, the victim had sustained a bloody nose from the cheap shot, but declined further medical care. Police say all parties cooperated with the ensuing investigation.

“It’s unclear if the puncher will face further discipline — such as a lifetime ban from wrestling — but MMA legend Chael Sonnen told us this week he was hopeful the boy would avoid any sort of lengthy time away from the mat.”

So, the offender is not getting off scot free here. Police already cited him for assault and there’s no guarantee he won’t face even more punishment going forward. As he should, after such a gutless act towards a fellow competitor.