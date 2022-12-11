Deebo Samuel Savagely Takes Out Photographer After TD Run, NFL Fans Sound Off

One NFL photographer might have to stop by a drug store for some ibuprofen on his way home from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday. Niners star Deebo Samuel wiped out a cameraman while running into the endzone for the first touchdown of the contest.

Samuel got pushed out of bounds at the goal line, taking out a photographer’s legs while sliding out of bounds. The impact alone was more than enough punishment for the poor cameraman. But Samuel then added insult to injury.

He channeled his inner Allen Iverson, doing the stepover, similar to what AI did to Tyronn Lue during the 2001 NBA Finals. Here’s the moment that social media went wild over:

He didn’t have to do him like Tyronn Lue 😩 pic.twitter.com/SXTFrZZJhc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 11, 2022

Plenty of thoughts surfaced on Twitter after Samuel’s stepover. One fan had another NBA comparison, saying, “Ha! Shows my age, it reminded me of Pippen stepping over Ewing.”

Another NFL fan chimed in, “C’mon now Deebo.” A third fan added, “Damn, Deebo scored a touchdown, knocked over the camera guy, then did a stepover of said camera guy, a la Allen Iverson.”

Several fans just simply put the word, “Savage” to describe Samuel’s actions after the play. Unfortunately, that moment was the end of a lot of the fun for Samuel and the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel Leaves Game with Injury

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Deebo Samuel left the game with an injury. He had to be carted off the field, with several of his teammates wishing him well as he left.

The nature of the injury is unclear, but Samuel was in tears as he was carted off the field. There will likely be some sort of update at the end of the game.

Samuel left the game after totaled 43 receiving yards, 21 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown. The 49ers led 21-0 at the time of his departure.

If Samuel’s injury is long-term, it’s a huge blow for San Francisco. He’s one of the most versatile players in the NFL and provides an incredible spark for the offense. Heading into Sunday’s game, Samuel totaled 569 receiving yards, 207 rushing yards and accounted for four touchdowns.