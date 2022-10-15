Deion Sanders Catches Heat for ‘Unnecessarily’ Embarrassing Reporter During Interview: WATCH

College football fans tend to gravitate towards Deion Sanders’ fun, open and brutally honest personality. This time, though, the Jackson State head coach is receiving a lot of flak for a recent interaction with a reporter.

This week, “Coach Prime” sat down for an in-house interview with Rob Jay, Jackson State’s assistant athletic director for broadcasting and video services. Usually, Sanders makes plenty of humorous, witty or bold comments that fans love. But this time, he appeared to unnecessarily embarrass the interviewer.

When Jay asked Sanders how he was doing, “Prime Time” stopped the interview. He called out Jay for “not being himself.” He halted the questions a couple of times during an awkward session:

Coach Prime not with the switch uppic.twitter.com/Ny9Oubp41i — Overtime (@overtime) October 14, 2022

Many fans said they usually love hearing from Sanders and enjoy his authenticity. However, they felt that he crossed a line during this interview.

“Why was this necessary,” one Twitter user wrote.

Why was this necessary? pic.twitter.com/eupglOF2bQ — Cam Carter (@CamWriting_) October 14, 2022

“L for Coach Prime,” another on social media said.

L for Coach Prime — Juan (@THEGOAT82117652) October 14, 2022

“Yea I love Prime but I don’t like this,” yet another college football fan wrote.

Yea I love prime but I don’t like this. — Pusha JB (@PushaJB) October 14, 2022

Sanders is unapologetically himself all the time. That’s how he became such a popular figure in the NFL and continues to capture the spotlight as a college football head coach — along with a ton of success at both levels.

This time, though, Prime crossed a line. Fans called him on it, too.

Deion Sanders No Stranger to Interesting Interviews

Deion Sanders isn’t exactly a stranger to bizarre interviews. If the awkward interaction earlier this week isn’t enough, go ahead and look back to a virtual interview he did back in 2021.

Before the start of the 2021 college football season, Sanders met with reporters virtually to discuss Jackson State’s upcoming year. The head coach got upset when someone referred to him as “Deion,” instead of “Coach” or “Coach Sanders.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said. “If you call Nick, ‘Nick,’ you’ll get cussed out on the spot. So don’t do that to me. Treat me like Nick.”

When the reporter called him “Deion” again, the JSU head coach walked away.

@RFNorthAmerica Deion Sanders taking his coaching position to a new level, comparing hims of to Nick Saban. In a pregame presser. Walks out on the interview: pic.twitter.com/T1fK08VdEW — G.O.A.T. Tournament Official Page /Retro Hawk (@TroyOunce12) March 13, 2022

Prime Time has had plenty of interesting interactions with media as a player and a coach. His interaction with a Jackson State reporter earlier this week probably won’t be the last to catch attention on social media.