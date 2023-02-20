Deion Sanders Controversial Recruiting Profiling Puts College Football on Tilt

It only took Deion Sanders a few months on the job at Colorado to ruffle some feathers. “Coach Prime” caused a stir among college football fans after explaining his approach to recruiting, particularly when it comes to different position groups.

Joining the Rich Eisen Show recently, Sanders described what characteristics he looks for in a quarterback and a defensive lineman. His comments were pretty puzzling, to say the least.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders told Eisen . “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

After making his comments about recruiting the quarterback position, Sanders then talked about defensive linemen.

“Defensive lineman is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders continued. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.

“It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Seems like a strange approach to recruiting, doesn’t it? It’s even more bizarre that Sanders said those words … out loud. Well, maybe it’s not quite so bizarre for “Prime Time.”

Deion Sanders the Lacrosse Player?

Deion Sanders is one of the rarest athletes we’ve ever seen. He enjoyed careers in the NFL and MLB. He won a pair of Super Bowl rings in his 13 seasons in football and appeared in a World Series on the diamond. Not a bad run.

But Sanders revealed earlier in February one sport that he wished he played. His answer will probably surprise you.

“I should’ve got into lacrosse, like Jim Brown,” Sanders said. “I think I’d have been nice with it. A brother with a stick? That’s something, ain’t it?”

Sanders said he recently attended a Colorado lacrosse game and was impressed with the sport. Apparently, he fell in love immediately.

“I went to the lacrosse game this week,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t stay long because we had some recruits in the house. But that was beautiful. I actually picked up a stick and threw the ball.