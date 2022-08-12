Deion Sanders Criticizes Pro Football Hall of Fame, Calls it a ‘Free for All’

Pro Football Hall of Fame … or Hall of Very Good? NFL great and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders believes the standards have been lowered to receive a gold jacket these days, and he’s not afraid to voice is unhappiness.

In a video posted by Well Off Media, Sanders sounded off on the status of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He thinks it’s now to easy for an NFL player to get permanent residence in Canton.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer.”

Sanders’ complaints don’t stop there! Prime Time went as far as to say that his jacket should be a different color or that he should be in the top room of the Hall of Fame. He doesn’t want his face next to some of the players who have been inducted.

“My jacket’s [Hall of Fame] gotta be a different color,” Sanders said. “There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”

Tell us how you really feel, Prime.

Not the First Time Deion Sanders Has Complained About the HOF

Deion Sanders’ complaints about the Pro Football Hall of Fame remind me of Ricky Bobby’s famous quote in Talladega Nights: “I wake up in the morning and I p— excellence.” Maybe that’s not Prime’s intent, but it sure comes off that way.

Sanders’ recent critiques of the Hall of Fame aren’t the first. The former NFL superstar went on the Dan Patrick Show in 2020 to blast the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the selection process.

“Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a player who changed the dern game, who made you want to, to provoke you to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to go see that guy play,” he said. “They let everybody in this thing now. It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”

Sometimes, it’s easy to spot a Hall of Fame player on the field. In other instances, it becomes more subjective. Maybe someday Prim Time can sit down and go through each selection, telling us whether they’re worthy of a spot or not.