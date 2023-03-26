Deion Sanders Delivers Stern Warning to His Colorado Football Team

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders isn’t messing around when it comes to his team as they enter Spring Break.

Sanders, who was hired away from Jackson State this past December, reportedly told his players that if anyone is late to the Monday meeting once they return, their locker will be cleaned out.

“You have a meeting [Monday morning]. If you’re late to that meeting, there’s going to be consequences. Your locker will be cleaned. It will be cleaned, and I’m not threatening you. It’s just reality,” Sanders said, via Fox News.

Sanders emphasized how important is was for everyone to be aware of their surroundings during the break, telling them “everybody don’t love you.”

“Fellas, be careful on your break,” Sanders said. “Be careful on your comings and goings. Everyone ain’t for you, everyone ain’t with you, everybody don’t love you, everybody don’t appreciate you, everybody don’t want you to be that guy you plan on being, and your life is of value.

“…Your life is of essence. You are somebody. You are important. So, be careful please. We don’t want to put on all black and go to a funeral. We want to put on all black and go out there and whoop somebody.”

Colorado hired Sanders, 55, to take over a program which finished the 2022 season 1-1. Sanders quickly got to work on the recruiting trail, finishing with the 33rd ranked recruiting class for 2023, notably landing former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Jackson State.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.”

The hiring of Sanders hasn’t come without controversy, stemming from comments the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback made on “The Rich Eisen Show” last month.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders said. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

Those comments drew the ire of ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who didn’t appreciate the laughs that Sanders’ words garnered.

“This s— ain’t funny,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

Spears later told another Twitter user that none of what Sanders said was fact-based.

“None of that S— based in fact on success which is what makes it the ultimate stereotype Fam but Go off,” Spears wrote.