Four months into his Colorado tenure, Deion Sanders has finally met one of the most important figures in Boulder.

Sanders paid a visit to Folsom Field Monday to meet up with Ralphie the Buffalo, the university’s mascot. Sanders was in awe of Ralphie’s wheels, barely working up the courage to feed him some grain mixture. He elected to stay behind in the trailer as Ralphie went for a run with his trainers.

“Oh no. We’re supposed to stay here?” Sanders said, via Fox Sports. “I’m not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed!”

Sanders said afterwards that meeting Ralphie was an intimidating experience.

“Ralphie was intimidating,” Sanders said. “That was intimidating. That was something.”

Colorado named Sanders, 55, head coach on Dec. 3 after three seasons at Jackson State. He amassed a 27-6 record with two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships at Jackson State.

Sanders quickly got to work on the recruiting trail, finishing with the 33rd ranked recruiting class for 2023, notably landing former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Jackson State.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said last month. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.”

Sanders wasn’t messing around when it came to his team as they entered Spring Break. He reportedly told his players that if anyone arrived late to the Monday meeting once they returned, their locker would be cleaned out.

“You have a meeting [Monday morning]. If you’re late to that meeting, there’s going to be consequences. Your locker will be cleaned. It will be cleaned, and I’m not threatening you. It’s just reality,” Sanders said, via Fox News.

Sanders emphasized how important it was for everyone to be aware of their surroundings during the break, telling them “everybody don’t love you.”

“Be careful on your comings and goings,” Sanders said. “Everyone ain’t for you, everyone ain’t with you, everybody don’t love you, everybody don’t appreciate you, everybody don’t want you to be that guy you plan on being, and your life is of value.

“… Your life is of essence. You are somebody. You are important. So, be careful please. We don’t want to put on all black and go to a funeral. We want to put on all black and go out there and whoop somebody.”