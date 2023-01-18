Deion Sanders Goes Off on NFL Officiating, Soft Treatment of Quarterbacks with Peyton and Eli Manning

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders didn’t hold back on his opinion of the officiating in the NFL during his Monday appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”

Sanders’ scathing comments came during the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Sanders took exception to a roughing the passer call on Buccaneers defensive lineman Akiem Hicks with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed a three-yard pass to receiver Noah Brown before Hicks brought him to the ground.

"WHERE IS THE ROUGHING? WHERE IS THE ROUGHING? WHERE IS THE ROUGHING?"- Deion Sanders 🏈 #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/Om3yccTJh0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

“You can’t even touch you guys anymore,” Sanders told brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. “Don’t you guys wanna play right now? Tell the truth, don’t you guys wanna play right now? Like, this is ridiculous. Look at this, where is the roughing? Where is the roughing? … Let’s just put a flag on them and just put a buzzer on them and you just gotta push the buzzer.”

The penalty was a costly one for the Buccaneers. On the very next play, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard scampered for an 18-yard first down. Prescott then found tight end Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give Dallas a 6-0 lead.

Deion Sanders Boasts About Colorado on ‘ManningCast’

Sanders, 55, was named head coach at Colorado on Dec. 3 after three seasons at Jackson State. He amassed a 27-6 record with two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships at Jackson State. Sanders has hit the ground running at Colorado, with the Buffaloes owning the nation’s 39th overall recruiting class in 2023.

“Well, getting a great staff,” Sanders told the Mannings as a key for his success, via Football Scoop. “First and foremost, getting a great staff that’s unbelievable and can come up strong where I come up short. We have to be smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character.”