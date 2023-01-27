Deion Sanders has Heartwarming Moment with 98-Year Old Colorado Superfan

Deion Sanders has produced a lot of memorable moments in his first few weeks as the head coach of Colorado — but this heartwarming visit to the Buffaloes 98-year-old superfan might be the sweetest.

Sanders made a trip to the home of Peggy Coppom sometime recently and the Buffaloes Twitter account has posted content from the wholesome meetup.

It all started with a sweet little back-and-forth after Sanders knocked on the door and enter her home.

“Are you Prime?”

“That’s what they call me.”

“Do I call you that?”

“You call me anything you want.”

“How about good looking?”

Deion Sanders heartwarming visit included looking through photo albums

Peggy then proceeded to show Sanders some photos of her and her late twin sister, Betty Hoover, attending Colorado games over the years. They also talked about her sister and the wonderful experiences they had with Colorado sports.

Peggy and Betty are well known around Colorado as the “Twins.” The two attended over 3,000 games together since the 1940s.

The school has done many things to honor the two over the years. Last year, Colorado athletic department inducted them into the Legacy Wing . In 2021, Colorado planted two twin trees on its campus in honor of Peggy and Betty.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Betty and Peggy are the definition of Forever Buffs,” University of Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano said at the dedication. “These trees are a living reminder of Betty and Peggy’s dedication to CU Boulder and they will grow and blossom in the same way that the twins’ relationship did with our school over the decades.”