CHECK IT OUT: Deion Sanders Hilariously Gifted Fake Toes for His 55th Birthday Following Amputation

NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is a new man after celebrating his 55th birthday last Tuesday.

Sanders, who had two of his toes amputated earlier this year, received a new set on his big day – albeit fake ones. “Coach Prime” was at the Jackson State facility when he was gifted massive rubber feet from a friend. Sanders was hardly offended by the gag gift, laughing it off and admitting he liked the look.

“Y’all got jokes!! Thank you. I really feel complete now,” Sanders said.

Sanders underwent surgery in March to treat a left foot injury he suffered during his 14-year NFL career. He originally had the procedure in the fall, but complications forced him to go back under the knife. Eight surgeries followed and Sanders received amputation on two of his toes.

Back in the days when Deion Sanders had 10 fully-functioning toes, he was the best cornerback in the NFL. It led him to the esteemed honor of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Sanders, however, has soured on the Hall based on recent selections.

In his words, the Hall is for game changers.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer.”

The ever-outspoken Deion Sanders didn’t stop there. He continued, saying he believes his bust should sit in a different room than most of the other Hall of Famers.

“My jacket’s [Hall of Fame] gotta be a different color,” Sanders said. “There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”