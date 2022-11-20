Deion Sanders Leads Jackson State to 11-0, First-Ever Undefeated Regular Season

Coach Prime has done it. Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers football team have gone undefeated in the regular season. It is the first time ever in the history of the program. Ever since Prime took over as head coach, it has been nothing but good for the Tigers. They are college football‘s most exciting team not in the Power 5.

Perhaps the best part of all of this is that Deion Sanders did it with his son Shedeur playing quarterback. This team has out-recruited, outplayed, and outperformed all expectations over the last few years. 11-0 in the regular season.

🏈 PRIME TIME 🏈



Jackson State completes their first-ever undefeated regular season 👏 pic.twitter.com/OX5G3ZOCMz — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2022

The Jackson State football program has never been this good. There is a bit of an issue, though. JSU is going to have to try and keep Deion from big-time programs. Schools like Auburn are looking to take a chance on a hot name in the coaching carousel. Prime has to be the biggest name of all. But will he remain true to the HBCU that he has helped build into a powerhouse in the SWAC?

On Saturday, Jackson State had to face off against Alcorn State. While the Braves are far from the team that the Tigers are, it was still a hard-fought battle. This game was close and within reach of Alcorn State. However, talent and coaching took over. Coach Sanders and his team put it away.

Jackson State Should Get Good Bowl Game

The best thing about this is that we could see Jackson State in a good bowl game this year. Last season, bowl season did not go well for the Tigers. They suffered a loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 31-10. While there were reasons for that, the 2021 Celebration Bowl went to the dogs.

However, after posting an undefeated regular season, with another 11 wins, and an exciting quarterback to boot? Well, I think you have to give it up to the Tigers and Coach Prime. Get them a fun matchup and just see what happens. If they compete, it will be a huge Cinderella story. If they lose, nothing is lost.

Jackson State is undefeated and now we will wait to see where they will play their bowl game.