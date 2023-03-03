Deion Sanders in the Middle of Religion Controversy With Atheist Group

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is at the center of a religious controversy with an atheist group stemming from his continuous references to Christianity around his team.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation, a nonprofit organization which advocates for atheists, agnostics, and non theists, sent the University of Colorado a letter on Jan. 24. The group claims that residents contacted them concerned that players were being pressured into prayer during team meetings.

Per Fox News, the group called on the university to teach Sanders about “his constitutional duties under the Establishment Clause” and to “ensure that Sanders understands that he has been hired as a football coach and not a pastor.”

First Liberty Institute Counsel Keisha Russell came to the defense of Sanders in February.

“The [U.S.] Supreme Court has repeatedly held that public school employees may engage in religious expression and exercise; therefore, public universities like CU may not target Coach Sanders (or other members of the football staff) for exercising constitutional rights on campus,” Russell wrote in the letter.

Sanders, set to embark on his first season in Boulder, recently said on “The Rich Eisen Show” he aims to recruit quarterbacks who have a high GPA and come from dual parent homes.

Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. pic.twitter.com/pXECQvdtd4 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 26, 2023

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders said, via Fox News. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

Sanders said that the criteria changes when scouting defensive linemen.

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite,” Sanders said. “… I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Those comments drew the ire of ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who didn’t appreciate the laughs that Sanders’ words garnered.

“This s— ain’t funny,” Spears wrote on Twitter.