deion-sanders-reportedly-offered-head-coaching-job-at-colorado

We haven’t even made it to bowl season officially, but Deion Sanders is a hot name and Colorado is the latest team to reach out. Sanders is one of the hottest names for teams of a certain caliber in college football right now. A program like Colorado could use an exciting coach like Prime. But is it enough to get him to leave Jackson State?

While the Buffaloes have reached out with an offer to Deion Sanders, that doesn’t mean he’s leaving. The news of the Colorado offer was broken by Bruce Feldman at The Athletic. However, as Brett McMurphy points out in his tweet, Sanders has had interviews with other programs over the last couple of seasons.

What can Colorado offer that South Florida, TCU, and Colorado State couldn’t give Coach Prime?

Deion Sanders has been offered Colorado job @BruceFeldmanCFB reports. Sanders also interviewed with South Florida, TCU & Colorado State the past 2 seasons — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2022

For a coach like Deion Sanders, the calculus is different. He doesn’t have to chase the money necessarily, and he can have a media career outside of coaching if it ever came down to it. So, the approach for these schools has to be different.

At Jackson State, the mission and vision are clear. He is taking on the task of elevating not just a singular school, but all HBCU programs with his work. Not to mention, Jackson, Mississippi isn’t exactly an easy place to make it work. It shows that the coach has different priorities from his peers.

Deion Sanders Leads Jackson State to Perfect Regular Season

You can’t blame these schools for wanting to pull Deion Sanders away from Jackson State. The proof is in the pudding so to speak. He’s already proven that he can recruit in the NIL era and pull away top-ranked recruits from traditional power programs. He’s taken his talented son Shedeur at quarterback and led his Tigers team to an 11-0 regular season.

That perfect record is the first time ever that Jackson State has finished a season without a loss. This is their second straight 11-win season. This year they will try to finish it off with a win in the bowl game, something they failed to do last season.

Colorado is the first this offseason to take a shot at Coach Prime. Will it be enough? Jackson State looks like a great place to be and Deion Sanders makes it look better every day.