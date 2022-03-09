Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated

Jackson State football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders posted a video Tuesday showing two of his toes getting amputated.

The 54-year-old said surgery on his injured foot led to blood clots and a three-week stay at a Mississippi hospital. The video is part of an episode of the SMAC Entertainment/Barstool Series “Coach Prime.”

Here’s the clip. If the graphic nature of toe amputations freaks you out, sit this video out.

I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! @barstoolsports @SMAC pic.twitter.com/dkjD83IAnL — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 8, 2022

For any athlete, losing a limb or toes has to be tough. Fortunately, Sanders is living his post-career life as a football coach. Man, I remember the video of the former Brave rounding the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Other memories include his time returning kickoffs and celebrating touchdowns.

Now, he’ll learn to cope with his friends, family, and football team.

Sanders’ Hospital Stay Was Frightening

Sanders said he lost 35 to 40 pounds during the hospital stay in addition to his big toe and second toe. He told Andscape that he had eight surgical procedures in total and spent 23 days in the hospital, many of those days in intensive care.

At times, Sanders dealt with a throbbing pain in his leg. He said they cut all the nerves during the procedure, but he fought the pain throughout the ordeal.

After the hospital stay, he said he came to grips with his leg. Sanders said accepting help in and out of bed and the bathroom became one of the most complex parts of coming home.

Sanders’s first surgery involved a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. Soon after, he made it back to the sidelines with crutches, a golf cart, or a push scooter.

Then, the second-year coach learned he had three femoral arterial blood clots in a scary situation.

“They were first talking about the amputation of toes, then the amputation of my leg from knee down, and then they were trying to ensure that I had life,” Sanders said.

Doctors said the condition was life-threatening. Additionally, Sanders told the Associated Press that he could lose his leg.

Doctors said Sanders suffered from blood clots at his calf. Furthermore, they ran the length of his leg, which led to a diagnosis of Compartment Syndrome. Specifically, that condition can limit blood and oxygen flow and involves muscle pressure.

Family History Of Blood Clots Led To Sanders’ Toes Amputation

After getting the bad news, Sanders called his mom. She told him about her family history of blood clots. The woman told her son about kin who died or suffered from a blood clot condition.

Sadly, the coach will have to adapt, but he’s out of danger from the blood clots. But he’ll have a new football season to look forward to soon.

“It’s been a long journey. I am on the road back,” he said.