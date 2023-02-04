Deion Sanders Reveals the Sport He Wish He Played

There isn’t much Deion Sanders didn’t do during his career.

He won two Super Bowls in his 13-year NFL career and played in one World Series amid his nine-year Major League Baseball career — the only player to participate in both.

But there’s one sport Sanders wishes he would’ve played.

“I should’ve got into lacrosse, like Jim Brown,” Sanders said. “I think I’d have been nice with it. A brother with a stick? That’s something, ain’t it?”

That source of inspiration came when he attended a Colorado lacrosse game. Although he couldn’t stay for the whole thing — recruiting comes first, remember — he found time to pick up a stick and throw a ball.

The Buffaloes tweeted a video of Sanders receiving instruction on how to throw, and he wound up playing catch. He did pretty well, too.

“I went to the lacrosse game this week,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t stay long because we had some recruits in the house. But that was beautiful. I actually picked up a stick and threw the ball.

It’s interesting to think about how “Prime Time” would’ve fared as a lacrosse player. After all, he’s a member of the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame and hit .300 for the Atlanta Braves in 1992. A third sport could’ve been quite the chapter in his storied career.

‘Coach Prime’ takes on Colorado

In addition to his impressive two-sport career as an athlete, Sanders is also putting together quite the resume as a coach. He had quite a run at Jackson State over three seasons with a 27-6 record in that time. But after leading JSU to back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances, he made the jump to the Power 5 to try and turn Colorado around.

He’s been doing big work on the recruiting trail, too — notably in the transfer portal. Sanders has brought in 26 transfers since taking over, including seven former Jackson State players.

The crown jewel of the group is Travis Hunter, the former top-ranked recruit who flipped his commitment from Florida State to the Tigers last year. He’ll now join Sanders in Boulder after an impressive season. He not only totaled 11 tackles and two interceptions on defense, but had 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense.

“Coach Prime” has quite a task at hand, though. He inherits a Colorado program that went 1-11 last season under Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford.