Deion Sanders has provided a spark and then some to the Jackson State Tigers since he took over as the team’s head football coach in 2020.

Sanders has turned the HBCU into a powerhouse within the SWAC, going 20-5 over two plus seasons at the helm. Naturally, a step up in the coaching ranks makes sense. Sanders is currently rumored to be a candidate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coaching vacancy. But a step up to the NFL? Forget about it, Sanders says.

CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” recently interviewed Sanders. In the sit-down discussion, which aired Sunday night, Sanders was asked if he would ever consider coaching in the NFL.

“It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me,” Sanders said, via Fox News. “And I don’t wanna go to jail.”

A trip to Jail, Sanders said, would be due to his intense passion for the game.

“Because I’m gonna jump on somebody,” Sander said. “I would come out at halftime with half the team … We’d go in and half the team would come back out at halftime. I couldn’t do it … I just challenged a walk-on and I said, ‘Dude, you’re a walk-on. You’re supposed to be getting my attention and you chilling?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be a walk-off if you do that one more time.’”

Will Deion Sanders Leave Jackson State?

Sanders’ success has turned him into a hot commodity, with several big programs like the aforementioned Georgia Tech potentially in play. Sanders feels right at home at Jackson State, but it’s inevitable that the more he keeps winning, the more top programs will come calling.

Asked if he would consider leaving Jackson State, Jackson had the following to say.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it,” Sanders said. “Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to.”