Deion Sanders Sends Crazy Message About Transfer Portal to Current Colorado Players: VIDEO

This might come across as a shocker, but Deion Sanders still isn’t afraid to say exactly what he thinks. Taking the head coaching job at Colorado didn’t change Prime Time’s attitude one bit, as he walked into a team meeting with a strong message for his new players.

Shortly after it was announced that Sanders would take over as the head coach of the Buffaloes, the former Jackson State head coach met with current players on the roster. In front of the cameras, Sanders told everyone in the room they better be ready to hit college football‘s transfer portal.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me,” Sanders told the team. “It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now.

“I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be changed. So, I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal and do whatever you’re gonna get.”

Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he’s bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2 — College FB Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 4, 2022

Straight and to the point.

Sanders has never been one to mince words. He’s clearly setting an early tone with his new team, trying to establish a new culture. It’s going to be interesting to see how many players stick around and how many hit the transfer portal.

Social Media Sounds Off on Colorado Hiring Deion Sanders

Some of the biggest news of this year’s coaching carousel came out of Boulder. Colorado made a huge move, hiring Deion Sanders away from Jackson State.

At first, many didn’t quite believe that “Coach Prime” would head to Colorado. But when it became a reality, social media had plenty of thoughts on the hire.

“Congratulations Buffs. What a homerun hire. Best hire of the year in my opinion,” one fan tweeted after news broke.

Some others believe Sanders might have a brief stop in Boulder before moving on.

“1 year then Mel tuckers them,” one person joked, talking about Mel Tucker moving on to Michigan State after one season with Colorado. “I’m calling it, Deion will be the first Black Head Coach for the @dallascowboys,” another fan predicted. “U heard it here first. I see it coming.”

Sanders, a former NFL superstar, has been the head coach at Jackson State for three seasons. During his time with the program, the Tigers have posted a 27-5 record.