Deion Sanders Takes Coaching Job at Colorado, Social Media Lights Up

Deion Sanders, nowadays primarily known as “Coach Prime,” will now become the head coach at a Power 5 school. The University of Colorado officially named Deion Sanders as head coach of their football program Saturday night.

“AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME @DeionSanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU,” the Colorado Buffaloes Football Twitter page announced. “Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!”

Sanders enjoyed a playing career that most players could only dream of. The accomplished athlete-turned-coach is both a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer.

Sanders joins Colorado right after his Jackson State team won its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title. In his three years with the Tigers, his record sits at 27-5, a very impressive mark.

Sanders’ tenure with the Tigers began in 2020 during a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-time college coach went 4-3. The previous season, when they played a 12-game season, the team only mustered four wins total.

Deion Sanders built on his promising 2020 start with a terrific 2021 campaign that started turning heads across the country.

The Tigers went 11-2 in 2021 and won their first SWAC conference title since 2007. This season in 2022, Sanders and Jackson State remained unbeaten through their 12 games.

After back-to-back dominant seasons, it’s clear Coach Prime has been primed for the big leagues.

The Buffaloes parted ways with head coach Karl Dorrell in October following an 0-5 start to the season. They went 1-6 under interim head coach Mike Sanford to finish last in the Pac-12. The school hasn’t won a conference championship since 2001. That was back when Colorado was part of the Big 12.

Colorado fans are hoping that Coach Prime can come in and revitalize the program to its heyday of the 1990s, when it won a National Championship.

There were highly polarized fan reactions to the news, with some people claiming it was the best hire they’d ever seen to others predicting a quick demise for the Buffaloes.

“Congratulations Buffs. What a homerun hire. Best hire of the year in my opinion,” one fan tweeted, garnering over forty likes.

Some suggested that Deion’s success will be so immediate, that he’ll be leaping to a better job from Colorado in a few short years.

“1 year then Mel tuckers them,” one person joked, referencing Mel Tucker’s move from Colorado to Michigan State after only one season at the helm.

“I’m calling it, Deion will be the first Black Head Coach for the @dallascowboys,” one fan boldly predicted. “U heard it here first. I see it coming.”

However, there were also scores of fans who took to Twitter to trash the hire, saying it’s doomed to fail.

“You’ll be trying to get him fired in two seasons,” one person wrote. “Keep this same energy when it’s year three and it hasn’t gone as planned.”

Another agreed, writing: “At least they’ll look good when they lose by 40.”

We’ll have to wait and see how it goes for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, but they’ll be a busy offseason ahead for Coach Prime.