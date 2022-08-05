Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed in Autopsy Report

It’s been eight months since former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas suddenly passed away at the age of 33.

Per the autopsy report obtained by 9NEWS in Denver Friday, Thomas died from complications related to a seizure disorder. The manner in which Thomas died has yet to be determined, according to the report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Thomas was found dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home on Dec. 9, 2021. He was just 16 days away from his 34th birthday at the time of his death. His brain was donated to Boston University for examination, where it was determined that Thomas had stage two CTE.

The report notes that Boston University doctor Christopher Nowinski is of the opinion that “there is not a direct relationship between [CTE] and the development of the seizure disorder.” Thomas’ blood tested positive for nicotine and marijuana, neither contributing to his death.

Demaryius Thomas was a Highly-Decorated Receiver

Before his untimely death, Thomas enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL. A four-time Pro Bowler, Thomas recorded five 1,000-yard seasons. From 2012-16 with the Denver Broncos, Thomas averaged 98 receptions, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns per season.

Denver paid tribute to Thomas during its home game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 12. A memorial for Thomas took place in the south end zone of the stadium, where former teammates such as quarterback Peyton Manning paid their respects. Thomas spent the bulk of his career catching passes from Manning, winning a Super Bowl together in 2016.

“An especially unique guy. Obviously, an incredible player—dependable, accountable, tough, hard-working, unselfish—all the things you want in a teammate, much less an incredibly talented receiver,” Manning said. “But off the field, he was every bit as good a person as he was a player. Very giving to all of his teammates’ charities, great with all the players’ families, coaches’ families and kids, so it’s been really tough. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be dearly missed.”